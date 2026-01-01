'Akhanda 2' struggles, collects ₹92.24cr in India after 20 days
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, the action-packed sequel to the 2021 Telugu blockbuster, brings back Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead and is directed by Boyapati Srinu.
The film also features Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and more, including Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Saswata Chatterjee.
While fans were excited for its return, Akhanda 2 has hit a rough patch at the box office.
In numbers:
The movie kicked off with an impressive first week—over ₹76.75 crore—but collections dropped sharply after that. By day 20, it had earned ₹92.19 crore in India.
Daily earnings slipped from around ₹70-90 lakh mid-way to just ₹24 lakh on day 20.
Occupancy rates stayed low too, averaging about 15% during its third week.
Should you watch it?
If you loved the first Akhanda or enjoy high-energy Telugu action films with familiar faces, this sequel might still be worth your time—even if it hasn't matched its predecessor's box office magic.
Just don't expect another runaway hit; this one's more for loyal fans than record-breakers.