Akhtar named Emporio Armani Watches brand ambassador in India
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar has just been announced as the brand ambassador for Emporio Armani Watches in India.
The luxury label says his versatility and unique style make him a great match for its brand.
With his background in film, music, and entertainment, and his interest in sports, Farhan brings a fresh vibe to its collection.
Akhtar praises Armani, partnership targets youth
Farhan shared that he admires Emporio Armani's timelessness and how it keeps evolving without losing its identity, something he relates to personally.
This partnership is all about reaching more young people in India who love modern style and self-expression, with Farhan's influence helping the brand connect with new audiences.