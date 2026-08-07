Akhtar presents 'Half' Malayalam vampire film starring Sajeev and Raj
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar is presenting Half, a new Malayalam film about two half-blooded vampires.
Directed by Samjad, it's his follow-up to Golam (2024) and reunites him with Ranjith Sajeev, who stars alongside Aiswarya Raj.
If you're into supernatural stories with a twist, this one might catch your eye.
Paul and Abbas join 'Half' cast
The movie also features Amala Paul and Abbas in mystery roles.
Behind the scenes, Midhun Mukundan handles music, Pappinu is on cinematography, and Mahesh Bhuvanend edits.
Mohandas leads production design, while Indonesian action choreographer Very Tri Yulisman designs the film's action sequences, so expect some unique action moments.