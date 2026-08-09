Akkineni says trailers affect openings lauds 'Ramayana: Part 1' trailer
Entertainment
Nagarjuna Akkineni is loving the hype around Ramayana: Part 1. After watching the trailer, which dropped on July 30, he called it "brilliant" and gave a shout-out to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.
Chatting with Variety India, he said trailers are a big deal for any movie's success, adding, "And they make a lot of difference to the opening of any film."
'Ramayana: Part 1' arrives this Diwali
The trailer teases Ravana's rise, Sita's abduction, and Ram's exile, setting up an epic face-off.
Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, alongside DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part 1 hits theaters this Diwali. The second part is already set for Diwali 2027.