Akkineni says trailers affect openings lauds 'Ramayana: Part 1' trailer

Nagarjuna Akkineni is loving the hype around Ramayana: Part 1. After watching the trailer, which dropped on July 30, he called it "brilliant" and gave a shout-out to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.

Chatting with Variety India, he said trailers are a big deal for any movie's success, adding, "And they make a lot of difference to the opening of any film."