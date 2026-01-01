Anees Bazmee's next: Vidya-Akshay to begin shoot earlier than expected

Vidya Balan to star in Anees Bazmee's next

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:37 pm Jan 01, 202605:37 pm

What's the story

On Thursday, actor Vidya Balan is celebrating her 47th birthday. And, we have news about her next project. Per Subhash K Jha, she will start filming for her next project with director Anees Bazmee and actor Akshay Kumar on January 15. The shoot will continue till January 20. This marks another collaboration between Balan and Kumar after their previous films Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, Thank You, and Mission Mangal.