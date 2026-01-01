Anees Bazmee's next: Vidya-Akshay to begin shoot earlier than expected
On Thursday, actor Vidya Balan is celebrating her 47th birthday. And, we have news about her next project. Per Subhash K Jha, she will start filming for her next project with director Anees Bazmee and actor Akshay Kumar on January 15. The shoot will continue till January 20. This marks another collaboration between Balan and Kumar after their previous films Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, Thank You, and Mission Mangal.
Bazmee to explore Balan-Kumar's comic chemistry in upcoming film
The upcoming film will see Bazmee exploring the comic chemistry of Balan and Kumar. While Kumar is known for his impeccable comic timing, Balan has also shown a knack for comedy in Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The director had earlier helmed the duo in the 2011 comedy Thank You.
It is inspired by this hit South Indian film
A previous report had said that the film is expected to feature two prominent female characters, with Balan playing one of the leads. It is inspired by the hit film Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025) but is not a direct remake, confirmed producer Dil Raju.