Akshay Kumar advises actors against self-funding films

Yadav's financial troubles, 'Hera Pheri 3' update

Kumar also pointed to Rajpal Yadav's recent legal troubles over unpaid film debts as another reason actors should avoid financial risks they don't fully understand.

On a lighter note, Kumar announced that his next project Haiwaan with director Priyadarshan is set for August after Bhoot Bangla, and hinted that Hera Pheri 3 might still be on the cards.