Akshay Kumar advises actors against self-funding films
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar has a word of caution for anyone dreaming of making movies: don't risk your own savings.
At a Bhoot Bangla promo event, he shared how actor Asrani lost a lot by self-funding his film, and warned that putting personal money into movies can backfire badly.
Yadav's financial troubles, 'Hera Pheri 3' update
Kumar also pointed to Rajpal Yadav's recent legal troubles over unpaid film debts as another reason actors should avoid financial risks they don't fully understand.
On a lighter note, Kumar announced that his next project Haiwaan with director Priyadarshan is set for August after Bhoot Bangla, and hinted that Hera Pheri 3 might still be on the cards.