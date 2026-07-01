Akshay Kumar to team up with Priyadarshan again

Film details

'Combination of fun and thrills'

The source added, "Priyadarshan has written the story, which is a combination of fun and thrills. The film will roll by the year-end, most likely in December." "Akki and he are excited about the project because though he has attempted comedies and thrillers in the past, he feels this belongs to a genre that he hasn't attempted before." "He will develop the screenplay with Rohan Shankar, who also worked on Bhooth Bangla."