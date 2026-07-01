Akshay Kumar to team up with Priyadarshan again
What's the story
After parting ways with Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan has confirmed his next project with Akshay Kumar. The duo will be working together for the ninth time on a comedy thriller backed by Tips Films. A source told Mid-Day that the film is likely to start production by December this year.
Film details
'Combination of fun and thrills'
The source added, "Priyadarshan has written the story, which is a combination of fun and thrills. The film will roll by the year-end, most likely in December." "Akki and he are excited about the project because though he has attempted comedies and thrillers in the past, he feels this belongs to a genre that he hasn't attempted before." "He will develop the screenplay with Rohan Shankar, who also worked on Bhooth Bangla."
Ongoing partnerships
Priyadarshan's collaboration with Mohanlal postponed
Priyadarshan was earlier slated to helm a Pankaj Tripathi-led dramedy and a Mohanlal film in the second half of 2026. Both have now been pushed to next year. The source revealed, "Mohanlal's movie was to kick off in October in Kerala. But its script as well as that of the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is being reworked." Meanwhile, Kumar and Priyadarshan recently delivered a hit with Bhooth Bangla in April, and are now gearing up for their September release, Haiwaan.