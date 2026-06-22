'Welcome To Jungle': Raveena had no issues co-starring with Akshay

Director's insight

'We are all actors and grown up'

Khan said, "Both Raveena and Akshay have been such good friends of mine. We have known each other for over 30 years and because we go back so long, we know what has happened in each other's lives." He added that Tandon had no qualms about joining after learning Kumar was also a part of it. "She said, 'So what? We are all actors and grown up. We are all friends, and we will have a blast on the sets.'"