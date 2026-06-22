'Welcome To Jungle': Raveena had no issues co-starring with Akshay
What's the story
The upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle has created a buzz with the reunion of Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. The two stars, who were last seen together in Police Force: An Inside Story over two decades ago, are now reuniting on screen under director Ahmed Khan's guidance. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Khan revealed how their long-standing friendship helped bring them together for this project.
Director's insight
'We are all actors and grown up'
Khan said, "Both Raveena and Akshay have been such good friends of mine. We have known each other for over 30 years and because we go back so long, we know what has happened in each other's lives." He added that Tandon had no qualms about joining after learning Kumar was also a part of it. "She said, 'So what? We are all actors and grown up. We are all friends, and we will have a blast on the sets.'"
Director's view
On fan service, nostalgia factor
When asked if it was difficult to bring Kumar and Tandon back together, Khan said viewers have wanted to see them together. "So, why not do a fan service?" He also shared that the dance sequence between Kumar and Tandon was choreographed by Prince Gupta and Rahul Shetty. The entire set reportedly clapped when they performed together. Suniel Shetty, who starred with them in Mohra (1994), even remarked, "Arre, mere Mohra ki jodi aa gayi."
BTS moments
Tandon's recent post on Kumar, Shetty
Tandon recently shared a throwback photo with Kumar and Shetty from the sets of Mohra, along with behind-the-scenes pictures from Welcome To The Jungle. She captioned the post, "WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE. Welcome to the fun and chaos. All the best to all of us for the trailer launch tomorrow!! Will miss all of you. Love from London (could be the title of part 2) (sic)."
Film details
Everything to know about upcoming film
For those unaware, the two actors had dated in the past. Khan revealed, "Off set, Raveena and Akshay were friends only — joking, having fun, and talking about their kids. We reminisced about the past and work from earlier movies." Directed by Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Welcome To The Jungle is set to hit theaters on Thursday, June 25. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, and many others in pivotal roles.