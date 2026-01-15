Akshay Kumar brings the laughs in 'Wheel of Fortune India'
Entertainment
Sony TV just dropped the first look at Wheel of Fortune India, with Akshay Kumar hosting in a fun, quirky avatar.
The show kicks off January 27, 2026, and the promo has him playing Ramu—a loyal servant who suddenly inherits everything at a dramatic will reading.
What to expect and how to join in
Kumar rocks a pink shirt and diamond chain while saying, "Shabdo ki jaadugari kar sakti he kaarigari" (The way we use words can transform our lives), setting the playful vibe.
Contestants spin the classic wheel to solve word puzzles for cash prizes.
Catch new episodes on Sony TV and Sony LIV.