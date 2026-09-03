'Keep surprising audience': Akshay explains charm of negative roles
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is taking a break from his usual hero roles and exploring the exciting world of antagonists with Priyadarshan's Haiwaan and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5. Speaking to Variety India, he said these two characters provide him with different opportunities. "I've always believed that as an actor, you have to keep surprising the audience and, more importantly, yourself."
Role diversity
Exploring contrasts in both characters
Kumar's role in Haiwaan is a stark contrast to his character in Golmaal 5.
"Haiwaan is out-and-out evil; there are no grey shades there, while Golmaal 5 allows me to explore the negative side in a completely different, comic space," the actor said.
"For me, that contrast is exciting."
"A villain doesn't always have to be dark and intense; sometimes there can be humor, madness, and unpredictability in the way you play him."
Character exploration
Kumar on breaking away from the hero image
Kumar said that after years of playing the hero, exploring these shades has been "refreshing."
"I'm not trying to protect the image of the hero anymore," he said. "I'm simply trying to have fun with the character."
This change is especially evident in Golmaal 5, where he shares screen space with Ajay Devgn in a franchise centered around comic ensemble performances.
Casting insights
Kumar was not Priyadarshan's 1st choice for 'Haiwaan'
Priyadarshan, who has directed Kumar in several comedy films, recently revealed that the actor was not his first choice for the antagonist role in Haiwaan.
"I was looking at someone else," he told Hindustan Times.
"I approached many actors, and they refused."
However, after a casual conversation on the set of their previous film Bhooth Bangla, Kumar agreed to take on the role.
The film, also starring Saif Ali Khan, releases on September 11.