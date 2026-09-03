'Keep surprising audience': Akshay explains charm of negative roles

Kumar's role in Haiwaan is a stark contrast to his character in Golmaal 5.

"Haiwaan is out-and-out evil; there are no grey shades there, while Golmaal 5 allows me to explore the negative side in a completely different, comic space," the actor said.

"For me, that contrast is exciting."

"A villain doesn't always have to be dark and intense; sometimes there can be humor, madness, and unpredictability in the way you play him."