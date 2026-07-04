Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's next titled 'Wicked Sunny'?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan are reuniting for their ninth film together. The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films, has been titled Wicked Sunny, according to Bollywood Hungama. A source told the portal that the title "does complete justice to the film's zone as well as its lead character."
Title significance
Why did the makers choose this title?
The source added, "Wicked Sunny has strong recall value. It was the name of the theme played during Akshay Kumar's scenes in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). The theme remains extremely catchy and popular even 22 years after the film's release." The film will feature Kumar in a wacky comic avatar, different from his recent roles in Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.
Film details
Kumar, Priyadarshan have previously collaborated on these films
According to Mid-Day, Wicked Sunny is a comic thriller written by Priyadarshan and Rohan Shankar. The duo had previously worked together on Bhooth Bangla. The film will reportedly go on floors in December this year. Kumar and Priyadarshan have previously collaborated on seven films, including Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), Khatta Meetha (2010) and Bhooth Bangla. Their next, Haiwaan, releases on September 11.