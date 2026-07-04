Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's next titled 'Wicked Sunny'?

Title significance

Why did the makers choose this title?

The source added, "Wicked Sunny has strong recall value. It was the name of the theme played during Akshay Kumar's scenes in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). The theme remains extremely catchy and popular even 22 years after the film's release." The film will feature Kumar in a wacky comic avatar, different from his recent roles in Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.