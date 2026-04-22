Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati may lead Karan Johar's historical thriller
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Telugu cinema sensation Rana Daggubati are teaming up for a major historical thriller, reported 123 Telugu. The film will be directed by Chandoo Mondeti, known for his work on Karthikeya 2. Dharma Productions, helmed by Karan Johar, is backing this ambitious project, which promises a grand pan-Indian canvas.
Location
Film set in the mystical city of Ujjain
The yet-to-be-titled film will be set in the Madhya Pradesh city of Ujjain. The story details are still under wraps but it is being touted as a big pan-India project. There are also rumors of a top hero's cameo in the film, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
Ongoing films
Other projects of Kumar, Daggubati
Meanwhile, Kumar is currently starring in a horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla. The movie also features Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. On the other hand, Daggubati is rumored to be a part of Rishab Shetty's Jai Hanuman, the sequel to the 2024 blockbuster HanuMan. However, official confirmation regarding his involvement in this project is still awaited.