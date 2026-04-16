Akshay Kumar reveals 'Gorkha' has been shelved

The announcement of Gorkha was made in October 2021 under Aanand L Rai 's Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film was to be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, with Kumar set to portray Major General Ian Cardozo of the 5th Gorkha Rifles.

Director's statement

Earlier, Rai addressed rumors about 'Gorkha'

In 2023, Rai had addressed rumors about Gorkha, denying reports that Kumar had walked out of the project. He confirmed that the film was on hold due to certain challenges. "Yes, it is true. We are not making this film for now." "There are technical issues. There are factual clarifications that need to be made," he said at the time. Meanwhile, Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is set to release on Friday.