Akshay Kumar reveals 'Gorkha' has been shelved
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has confirmed that his much-anticipated war drama Gorkha has been shelved. The news was revealed during a recent live chat session where he responded to a fan's question about the film. "Nahi Gorkha movie nahi ban rahi hai - kisine abhi poocha hai (No... Gorkha movie is not being made - someone had asked about the film)," he said, putting an end to years of speculation about its status.
Film hurdles
'Gorkha's announcement and initial plans
The announcement of Gorkha was made in October 2021 under Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film was to be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, with Kumar set to portray Major General Ian Cardozo of the 5th Gorkha Rifles.
Director's statement
Earlier, Rai addressed rumors about 'Gorkha'
In 2023, Rai had addressed rumors about Gorkha, denying reports that Kumar had walked out of the project. He confirmed that the film was on hold due to certain challenges. "Yes, it is true. We are not making this film for now." "There are technical issues. There are factual clarifications that need to be made," he said at the time. Meanwhile, Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is set to release on Friday.