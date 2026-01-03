Akshay's 'Bhooth Bangla' to be postponed due to 'Dhurandhar 2'?

The source added, "He is a smart businessman, and also saw how the first part of Dhurandhar took a hit on the Christmas release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri." "He has discussed the idea of delay with Ektaa Kapoor and will be announcing a new date soon." Bhooth Bangla also stars Asrani, Tabu , and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Industry focus

'He thinks for the industry, and after a long chat...'

The source further emphasized, "Akshay isn't someone who would claim ownership of a date just because he announced it first." They said, "He thinks for the industry, and after a long chat with Aditya Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande about Dhurandhar 2, he has himself decided to push the horror-comedy back by a month or two." Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit the theaters on March 19.