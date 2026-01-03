Akshay's 'Bhooth Bangla' to be postponed due to 'Dhurandhar 2'?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan's upcoming horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is reportedly being delayed. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release in April 2026, might be pushed back in light of the anticipated box office success of Dhurandhar 2. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Akshay Kumar is aware that Dhurandhar 2 could rewrite history at the box office and doesn't want to arrive in the middle of what could be a historic moment of Indian Cinema."
Strategic move
Kumar's decision influenced by past box office performance
The source added, "He is a smart businessman, and also saw how the first part of Dhurandhar took a hit on the Christmas release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri." "He has discussed the idea of delay with Ektaa Kapoor and will be announcing a new date soon." Bhooth Bangla also stars Asrani, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.
Industry focus
'He thinks for the industry, and after a long chat...'
The source further emphasized, "Akshay isn't someone who would claim ownership of a date just because he announced it first." They said, "He thinks for the industry, and after a long chat with Aditya Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande about Dhurandhar 2, he has himself decided to push the horror-comedy back by a month or two." Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit the theaters on March 19.