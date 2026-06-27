'Welcome to the Jungle' mints over ₹18cr on Day 1
What's the story
The much-anticipated comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar and an ensemble cast, has opened to a promising start at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, the film's occupancy improved throughout its opening day. It earned ₹15cr net in India on its first day across 10,892 shows and ₹3.75cr from Thursday's paid previews. The total net collections now stand at ₹18.75cr.
Box office performance
'Welcome to the Jungle': Breakdown of Day 1 collections
The film's gross collection in India has reached ₹22.5cr, per Sacnilk. Internationally, it added ₹6.5cr gross, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹29cr on Day 1. The comedy also saw an increase in occupancy, from 11% in morning shows to 26.85% in afternoon shows, and further up to 28.85% by evening shows.
Ensemble cast
More about the film and its ensemble cast
The film is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise and boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts in Bollywood history. Apart from Kumar, it also stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta, among others. The movie was released on Friday (June 26).
Directorial challenges
Director Ahmed Khan on challenges of working with ensemble cast
Director Ahmed Khan opened up about the difficulties of working with such a large ensemble cast. He told ANI that the appreciation from actors like Kumar, Shetty, and Rawal stems from their affection for him. He said, "It is a tough job because bringing together so many actors and giving them their cues, deciding who will say what and when... that's tough."