Akshay Kumar's daughter's harassment case: Cyber department arrests accused

Yadav revealed that Kumar approached the department with the shocking news about his daughter's online harassment. He said, "The girl was very brave and informed her parents. Through her parents, we received this information, and that is how we handled the case." Yadav emphasized that any form of online harassment is a punishable offense and requires immediate action once reported.

Awareness campaign

Kumar spoke about the incident in 2025

In October 2025, Kumar addressed the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month at the State Police Headquarters in Mumbai. He shared details about Nitara's incident and urged parents and children to be cautious about such incidents, as they can lead to extortion or even suicide. Meanwhile, the special cyber awareness session at RD College educated students about the risks of the digital world and safe digital practices. These include preventing online financial fraud, social media security, phishing attacks, and cyberbullying.