Akshay Kumar's 'Wheel of Fortune' extended after bumper response: Report

With this extension, Wheel of Fortune becomes Kumar's third successful television venture. While he has ruled the silver screen for decades, his television appearances have also been highly successful. He has previously hosted MasterChef India Season 1 and was a judge on the show alongside Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra. He also hosted the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in seasons 1, 2, and 4.

Channel achievement

Second game show success for Sony TV

The success of Wheel of Fortune also marks a significant milestone for Sony Entertainment Television. After the popularity of Kaun Banega Crorepati, this new venture, which combines luck, strategy, and puzzles, stands as the channel's second major game show success story. Kumar's ability to connect with audiences through his hosting skills and relatable humor has helped the show gain steady traction. Meanwhile, the actor, last seen in Jolly LLB 3, will next headline Bhooth Bangla.