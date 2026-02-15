Akshay Kumar's 'Wheel of Fortune' extended after bumper response: Report
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest venture into the world of television, Wheel of Fortune, has been a resounding success. The show was originally planned for a limited run of around 40 episodes, but has now been extended for an additional 25 episodes, reported Pinkvilla. The decision to extend the show's run comes in response to its overwhelming popularity among viewers.
TV success
Third hit TV show for Kumar
With this extension, Wheel of Fortune becomes Kumar's third successful television venture. While he has ruled the silver screen for decades, his television appearances have also been highly successful. He has previously hosted MasterChef India Season 1 and was a judge on the show alongside Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra. He also hosted the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in seasons 1, 2, and 4.
Channel achievement
Second game show success for Sony TV
The success of Wheel of Fortune also marks a significant milestone for Sony Entertainment Television. After the popularity of Kaun Banega Crorepati, this new venture, which combines luck, strategy, and puzzles, stands as the channel's second major game show success story. Kumar's ability to connect with audiences through his hosting skills and relatable humor has helped the show gain steady traction. Meanwhile, the actor, last seen in Jolly LLB 3, will next headline Bhooth Bangla.