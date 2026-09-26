Akshay's 'Mauja Hi Mauja' sells distribution rights for whopping ₹60cr?
What's the story
The all-India distribution rights for Akshay Kumar's next film with Anees Bazmee have been sold to PVR Inox for a whopping ₹60 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film, tentatively titled Mauja Hi Mauja, is looking to release in 2027. A source revealed, "This is among the bigger deals fetched by Akshay Kumar in the post-COVID-19 world, and the leading exhibition chain is confident to make big profits with the comic caper."
Financial details
Release date to be finalized soon
The source further revealed that the release date for Mauja Hi Mauja will be finalized by Dil Raju, Kumar, and PVR Inox within the next 15 days.
"A ₹60 crore deal would mean the break-even point around the ₹130 crore mark, which is very achievable for a clean comedy entertainer like Mauja Hi Mauja," they added.
Cast details
Film will also feature Vidya Balan, Raashi Khanna
Apart from Kumar, Mauja Hi Mauja also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.
The film's shooting was completed in July this year.
Meanwhile, Kumar was last seen in Priyadarshan's thriller Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Asrani, Saiyami Kher, and Sharib Hashmi, among others.