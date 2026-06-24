'Welcome to the Jungle' advance booking: Akshay-starrer promises big debut

Box office prediction

'Welcome to the Jungle' set for ₹20cr opening

Trade experts are predicting a strong opening for Welcome to the Jungle. The movie is expected to rake in ₹18-19 crore net at the box office on its first day, according to RecoBee, via Variety India. The preview shows are likely to add another ₹3.5-4 crore, bringing its total opening collection comfortably over ₹20 crore. This would make it Kumar's third biggest post-COVID opening after Sooryavanshi (₹26.29 crore) and Housefull 5 (₹24 crore).