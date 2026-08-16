'Haiwaan': Akshay teases 1st song on Saif Ali Khan's birthday
What's the story
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting on the big screen after a long hiatus in their upcoming film Haiwaan. To celebrate Khan's birthday on Sunday, Kumar shared a video where he wished his co-star in an interestingly creepy manner. The video also gave fans a glimpse into the first song from their movie, Mera Hero Hai Woh.
Video details
Kumar sings for Khan in the video
In the video, Kumar is seen sitting on a chair with a cupcake in front of him.
He sings "Mera Hero Hai Woh," blows out the candle on the cupcake, and cryptically wishes Khan a happy birthday.
A child's voice then joins in, hinting at their character dynamics in Haiwaan.
The caption reads: "Happy Birthday, Saif. Have a great one... while you can. Kyunki #Haiwaan aa raha hai."
Film details
About the film 'Haiwaan'
Haiwaan marks the reunion of Kumar and Khan, who last shared screen space in Tashan.
The movie also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.
Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films.
It is set to release on September 11.