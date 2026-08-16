'Haiwaan': Akshay teases 1st song on Saif Ali Khan's birthday

In the video, Kumar is seen sitting on a chair with a cupcake in front of him.

He sings "Mera Hero Hai Woh," blows out the candle on the cupcake, and cryptically wishes Khan a happy birthday.

A child's voice then joins in, hinting at their character dynamics in Haiwaan.

The caption reads: "Happy Birthday, Saif. Have a great one... while you can. Kyunki #Haiwaan aa raha hai."