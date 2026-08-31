'Haiwaan': Why Akshay's decision to play villain surprised Priyadarshan
What's the story
Priyadarshan's upcoming crime thriller Haiwaan, a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in unconventional roles. The director has now revealed that it was actually Kumar who expressed interest in playing the antagonist. However, Priyadarshan initially thought he was joking!
Director's perspective
When the director thought Kumar was fooling around
Priyadarshan told News18, "He has a habit of joking and pranking. So, when he said yes, I thought he was fooling me."
"I ignored and forgot about the whole conversation. That evening when he was leaving, he asked me, 'Sir, did you consider what I told you?' I asked him if he was serious about doing the film, and he said yes."
Casting details
Khan also didn't believe Kumar's interest
Priyadarshan also revealed that Khan was initially skeptical about Kumar's interest in playing the antagonist.
"When I told Saif that Akshay wants to play the antagonist, he didn't believe it. He thought I was joking."
"He wanted to meet Akshay and hear it from the horse's mouth."
The director also confirmed that Khan was finalized first for his role as a visually impaired character.
Role rejection
Several actors had rejected the villain's part
Priyadarshan had previously approached several other actors for the antagonist's role in Haiwaan, but they declined it.
"I had approached actors not as big as Akshay, who refused this role. It's their problem that they turned it down."
The filmmaker assumed Kumar would also reject the part based on these rejections.
Film details
All about 'Haiwaan'
Haiwaan will be released on September 11, 2026.
The Hindi-language crime thriller is an official remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal.
The story follows a blind martial artist who becomes involved in protecting a young girl from a dangerous psychopath.
Khan plays the blind protagonist while Kumar plays the antagonist.
The film also stars Boman Irani and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.