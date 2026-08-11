Akshay Kumar to start shooting 'Samuk' in London
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is gearing up to commence the shoot of his forthcoming alien thriller, Samuk, on August 23 in London, reported Variety India. The film will be shot primarily in London, with around 90% of the production happening there. The remaining portions will be filmed in Mumbai. The team aims to wrap up the shoot in one long continuous schedule instead of multiple schedules.
Production details
Another collaboration between Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Kumar
Samuk is yet another collaboration between Kumar and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who have previously worked together on films like Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, and Action Replayy.
The film was earlier announced as an ambitious alien survival thriller and has roped in international technical talent for the project.
Creature effects specialist Alec Gillis, known for his work on Alien, and action expert Luke Tumber have been brought on board.
Release plans
Everything we know about 'Samuk'
Samuk is being developed as a theatrical feature and is currently expected to release in 2027.
The film takes Kumar and Shah on a journey away from their earlier collaborations into the realms of science fiction and survival.
With filming now set to begin, the London schedule will mark the start of principal photography and is expected to account for most of its production.