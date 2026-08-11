Akshay Kumar to start shooting 'Samuk' in London

Samuk is yet another collaboration between Kumar and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who have previously worked together on films like Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, and Action Replayy.

The film was earlier announced as an ambitious alien survival thriller and has roped in international technical talent for the project.

Creature effects specialist Alec Gillis, known for his work on Alien, and action expert Luke Tumber have been brought on board.