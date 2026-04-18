'Wheel of Fortune India': Akshay Kumar's show renewed for S02

The show's consistent TRPs and loyal viewership can be attributed to its unique blend of games and Indian cultural elements. As per the outlet, the format has been a major draw for audiences. Kumar, who returned to TV hosting with this show after a hiatus, had previously also hosted MasterChef India on the same network.

Show adaptation

Format of the show

The second season of Wheel of Fortune India will continue to follow the basic format of the original show while incorporating Indian elements such as Hindi and regional phrases, cultural references, and celebrity specials. The show has been adapted in over 60 countries since its launch in the US in 1975. It's available on SonyLIV and Sony Entertainment Television.