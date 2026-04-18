'Wheel of Fortune India': Akshay Kumar's show renewed for S02
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's Wheel of Fortune India has been renewed for a second season, reported Variety India. The show, which is an Indian adaptation of the American game show Wheel of Fortune, has reportedly maintained steady TRPs and developed a loyal audience since its premiere on January 27. The actor will be returning as the host for this upcoming season.
Show's success
The show's TRPs and viewership
The show's consistent TRPs and loyal viewership can be attributed to its unique blend of games and Indian cultural elements. As per the outlet, the format has been a major draw for audiences. Kumar, who returned to TV hosting with this show after a hiatus, had previously also hosted MasterChef India on the same network.
Show adaptation
Format of the show
The second season of Wheel of Fortune India will continue to follow the basic format of the original show while incorporating Indian elements such as Hindi and regional phrases, cultural references, and celebrity specials. The show has been adapted in over 60 countries since its launch in the US in 1975. It's available on SonyLIV and Sony Entertainment Television.