Akshay Kumar talks about returning to TV after a decade

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently returned to television after nearly a decade, taking on the role of host for Sony TV 's Wheel of Fortune . In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said the moment "that truly spun the wheel of fortune in my life, I believe it was the day I chose discipline over comfort." "There wasn't one magical spin, but a series of choices that slowly changed my life."

Show selection Kumar's return to television and his choice of show Kumar, who has previously hosted Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and MasterChef India, among other shows, said he wanted to do something meaningful with Wheel of Fortune. "I wanted to do something that truly felt meaningful and joyful." "Wheel of Fortune instantly clicked with me because it's simple at heart, yet powerful in spirit." The show premiered on Sony TV and SonyLIV on Tuesday, January 27.

TV evolution Kumar's perspective on the evolving landscape of television Kumar also spoke about how the television industry has changed over the years. "Today, the small screen has evolved beyond just watching; it's about engaging, playing along, and feeling included." "Audiences now want shows they can experience together at home, and Wheel of Fortune fits perfectly into that space." "It's timeless but perfectly in tune with today's viewers."

Advertisement