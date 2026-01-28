Why Akshay said yes to hosting 'Wheel of Fortune'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently opened up about his decision to host the Indian edition of Wheel of Fortune . The show, which premiered on Tuesday, January 27, features contestants completing word puzzles and spinning a wheel to win money. Kumar said he was drawn to the show's unique format and its reflection on life skills.

Host's perspective 'The format instantly intrigued me...' Mid-Day quoted Kumar saying, "I've always believed in saying yes to something that feels new." "The format instantly intrigued me." He added, "What I enjoy about the game is that it keeps you guessing till the very end." "At any moment, fortunes can change - you can move from a small amount to a jackpot or lose it all if you're not fully present."

Life lessons 'Wheel of Fortune' mirrors real-life challenges: Kumar Kumar further added that the show mirrors the qualities one needs in life. He said, "The wheel doesn't just test your luck; it tests your awareness, thinking, and presence of mind." He continued, "The idea that one wrong moment can wipe out everything you have won so far makes it real." "It reflects life - fortune comes to everyone, but only those who stay alert can hold on to it."

