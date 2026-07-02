Akshay Kumar sells Mulund apartments for ₹12cr, earns profit
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Mulund for a whopping ₹12.38 crore, reported CRE Matrix. The apartments were originally bought by the actor for nearly ₹9 crore in October 2017. The sale was registered on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, and the buyer paid a total stamp duty of ₹74.28 lakh for both transactions.
Property details
The luxury project is developed by Oberoi Realty
The two apartments are situated on the upper floors of Oberoi Enigma, a luxury residential project by Oberoi Realty on LBS Road in Mulund West. Each apartment has a carpet area of 1,886 sq ft and comes with three dedicated car parking spaces (totaling six for the transaction). Sunny Home Care Private Limited is the buyer of both apartments.
Financial gain
The actor registered a profit of around ₹1.7 crore
Kumar had originally bought both apartments for around ₹4.49 crore each in October 2017. Based on registered transaction values, he sold each apartment for nearly ₹1.7 crore more than its acquisition price, marking an appreciation of around 38% over nearly nine years.
Past sales
Kumar also sold these Borivali apartments on June 2
Kumar has been actively selling his real estate investments in Mumbai. On June 2, 2026, he sold two apartments in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali (East), Mumbai for a combined consideration of ₹7.1 crore. The larger apartment had a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft and sold for ₹5.75 crore, while the second unit measured 252 sq ft and sold for ₹1.35 crore.