Akshay Kumar to portray Jim Corbett-esque character in Priyadarshan's next
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is set to join hands with filmmaker Priyadarshan for their ninth film together. The upcoming project, which is yet to be titled, will delve into wildlife conservation and feature Kumar in a role inspired by the legendary hunter and naturalist Jim Corbett. The story will reportedly take place in 1960s India and blend comedy with thriller elements.
Character transformation
Kumar's character to highlight wildlife conservation
A source told Mid-Day, "Akshay's character, a hunter and tracker, learns to read the forest long before becoming a famous hunter."
"He kills several man-eating tigers and leopards that terrorise his village."
"Later he becomes an advocate of wildlife conservation as he understands the devastating impact of poaching and deforestation, and realises that preserving their habitat is important."
Production details
Film to begin shooting in January 2027
Priyadarshan is expected to start pre-production for the film in October, with shooting slated to begin in January 2027.
The source added, "After Haiwaan's release, Priyadarshan and his team will go on a recce in the jungles of Rajasthan and Gujarat."
"The movie will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in a forest."
Past successes
Kumar and Priyadarshan's successful collaborations
Kumar and Priyadarshan have previously delivered several hits, including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha.
After a hiatus, they reunited for Bhooth Bangla and are also working together on Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan.
The latter is set to release on September 11.