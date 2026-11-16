Akshay Kumar's 'Samuk' locks May 2027 release
What's the story
Akshay Kumar is set to take on a new challenge with his upcoming film Samuk, a sci-fi thriller. The film will see him pitted against an alien predator with superhuman abilities. A special first look at the movie will be released on Monday afternoon. A short video announcing the same was dropped on Monday morning and has already sparked comparisons to Hollywood classics like Arnold Schwarzenegger's Predator.
Announcement
'The mission is human. The enemy is not'
The short glimpse features ominous music and the words: "The mission is human. The enemy is not."
Following a roaring sound, an animal-like claw appears on the screen with the title reveal: "Samuk."
Then we get a look at Kumar in combat gear with a gun in his hands, standing in a forest.
Production progress
Everything to know about the film
The filming for Samuk began in August 2026 and is now in its final stages in Mumbai. Most of the shoot has taken place in London.
The film, directed by Kanishk Verma, also features Oscar-nominated designer Alec Gillies and action director Luke Tumber on the team.
It will be released on May 28, 2027.