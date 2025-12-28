LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's next to begin filming in January
Summarize
Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's next to begin filming in January
Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan reunite for new film

Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's next to begin filming in January

By Isha Sharma
Dec 28, 2025
03:50 pm
What's the story

Akshay Kumar is set to start shooting for Anees Bazmee's upcoming film in January 2026. The shoot is set to begin in Mumbai on January 19, reported journalist Vickey Lalwani. This marks Bazmee's reunion with Kumar after their last collaboration on Thank You (2011).

Casting news

Vidya Balan to star opposite Kumar in upcoming film

Vidya Balan has been confirmed to reunite with Kumar in the upcoming film. Lalwani spoke to producer Dil Raju, who confirmed that both Kumar and Balan are signed for the project. This will be their first collaboration since Mission Mangal (2019).

Remake rumors

Film not a remake of 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam': Raju

There were speculations that the upcoming film is a remake of the hit entertainer, Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025). However, Raju clarified to Lalwani that while the basic concept has been taken from the Venkatesh-starrer, it is not a direct remake. The film will be produced by Raju's banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Plot details

Film to feature 2 prominent female characters

The film is expected to feature two prominent female characters, with Balan playing one of the leads, reported Bollywood Hungama. While details about the second female role and storyline are still under wraps, insiders suggest it will balance humor, emotion, and strong character arcs. Apart from this project, Kumar will also be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, Bhooth Bangla, and Haiwaan, while Balan will feature in Jailer 2 and Raja Shivaji.