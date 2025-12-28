Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's next to begin filming in January

Akshay Kumar is set to start shooting for Anees Bazmee 's upcoming film in January 2026. The shoot is set to begin in Mumbai on January 19, reported journalist Vickey Lalwani . This marks Bazmee's reunion with Kumar after their last collaboration on Thank You (2011).

Casting news Vidya Balan to star opposite Kumar in upcoming film Vidya Balan has been confirmed to reunite with Kumar in the upcoming film. Lalwani spoke to producer Dil Raju, who confirmed that both Kumar and Balan are signed for the project. This will be their first collaboration since Mission Mangal (2019).

Remake rumors Film not a remake of 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam': Raju There were speculations that the upcoming film is a remake of the hit entertainer, Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025). However, Raju clarified to Lalwani that while the basic concept has been taken from the Venkatesh-starrer, it is not a direct remake. The film will be produced by Raju's banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations.