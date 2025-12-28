Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's next to begin filming in January
What's the story
Akshay Kumar is set to start shooting for Anees Bazmee's upcoming film in January 2026. The shoot is set to begin in Mumbai on January 19, reported journalist Vickey Lalwani. This marks Bazmee's reunion with Kumar after their last collaboration on Thank You (2011).
Casting news
Vidya Balan to star opposite Kumar in upcoming film
Vidya Balan has been confirmed to reunite with Kumar in the upcoming film. Lalwani spoke to producer Dil Raju, who confirmed that both Kumar and Balan are signed for the project. This will be their first collaboration since Mission Mangal (2019).
Remake rumors
Film not a remake of 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam': Raju
There were speculations that the upcoming film is a remake of the hit entertainer, Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025). However, Raju clarified to Lalwani that while the basic concept has been taken from the Venkatesh-starrer, it is not a direct remake. The film will be produced by Raju's banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations.
Plot details
Film to feature 2 prominent female characters
The film is expected to feature two prominent female characters, with Balan playing one of the leads, reported Bollywood Hungama. While details about the second female role and storyline are still under wraps, insiders suggest it will balance humor, emotion, and strong character arcs. Apart from this project, Kumar will also be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, Bhooth Bangla, and Haiwaan, while Balan will feature in Jailer 2 and Raja Shivaji.