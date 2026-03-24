Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' release date announced
Priyadarshan's new horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla arrives in theaters on April 10, 2026.
Starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Asrani, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Kumar's own banner.
This project also marks a fun reunion for Priyadarshan and Akshay after more than 15 years.
What to expect from the film
Priyadarshan describes Bhooth Bangla as a true family entertainer: no vulgarity or heavy drama here.
Akshay Kumar shared that it's made for families and kids, unlike their more intense past films.
The cast also includes several other actors in key roles.
Priyadarshan and Akshay's earlier hits
If you loved Hera Pheri or Bhool Bhulaiyaa, you'll recognize this director-actor duo.
Their earlier films are fan favorites for good reason, and with early buzz around the teaser's comic timing, Bhooth Bangla looks set to keep that streak going.