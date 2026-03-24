Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' release date announced Entertainment Mar 24, 2026

Priyadarshan's new horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla arrives in theaters on April 10, 2026.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Asrani, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Kumar's own banner.

This project also marks a fun reunion for Priyadarshan and Akshay after more than 15 years.