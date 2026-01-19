Akshay Kumar's car in Mumbai accident; actor jumps in to help

Right after the crash, Akshay and his team rushed out to help lift the damaged rickshaw and free the driver and passenger. Eyewitnesses described some panic, but everyone walked away safely.

Just back from anniversary celebrations

The couple had landed in Mumbai just hours earlier after celebrating 25 years together abroad.

Twinkle posted a paragliding clip saying, "The best part of our marriage? We always encourage each other to fly. Sometimes literally, like today! Here's to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains @akshaykumar."

Akshay shared a memory from their wedding day with: "25 years of madness that we both love ."