Akshay Oberoi begins filming 'Love Lottery' in Dehradun
Akshay Oberoi has just started filming his new movie, Love Lottery, in the scenic city of Dehradun.
Directed by Arvind Pandey and produced by Kuldeep Bhargava 'Tushar' under the banner of Cinema Ganj Films, this romantic thriller began production in March 2026.
Oberoi even shared some behind-the-scenes snaps that show off the beautiful location.
Cast and crew of the film
Love Lottery mixes courtroom drama with romance and suspense, with Heli Daruwala starring opposite Oberoi.
The film also features Kabir, Duhan Singh and Vijyant Kohli, while director Pandey is handling both lyrics and music alongside Varun Mishra.
Besides this project, Oberoi will be seen soon in Toxic (scheduled for release on June 4, 2026) and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King, set for Christmas 2026.