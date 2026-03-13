Akshay Oberoi begins filming 'Love Lottery' in Dehradun

Cast and crew of the film

Love Lottery mixes courtroom drama with romance and suspense, with Heli Daruwala starring opposite Oberoi.

The film also features Kabir, Duhan Singh and Vijyant Kohli, while director Pandey is handling both lyrics and music alongside Varun Mishra.

Besides this project, Oberoi will be seen soon in Toxic (scheduled for release on June 4, 2026) and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King, set for Christmas 2026.