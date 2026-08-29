'Proud of the film': Akshay Oberoi defends 'Toxic' amid backlash

Despite the film receiving scathing criticism over its screenplay, Oberoi remains proud of their work.

"We made the film we wanted to make. Everybody worked so hard on it. I am immensely proud of what we were able to achieve," he said.

"Let's see how it goes. I'm very curious to see how Toxic is received in the future. This film has been a lifetime experience for me. I am proud of it, man. It's such a bold film."