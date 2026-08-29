'Proud of the film': Akshay Oberoi defends 'Toxic' amid backlash
What's the story
Akshay Oberoi, who recently starred in Geetu Mohandas's Kannada-English film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has expressed his pride in the movie's performance. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he was thrilled to have reached a wider audience through this project. "I love movies and acting. This was my chance to play a lomdi-like character," he said about his role as Tony. The movie is led by Yash.
Film reception
Despite mixed reviews, Oberoi is proud of 'Toxic'
Despite the film receiving scathing criticism over its screenplay, Oberoi remains proud of their work.
"We made the film we wanted to make. Everybody worked so hard on it. I am immensely proud of what we were able to achieve," he said.
"Let's see how it goes. I'm very curious to see how Toxic is received in the future. This film has been a lifetime experience for me. I am proud of it, man. It's such a bold film."
Co-star camaraderie
On his bond with co-star Huma Qureshi
Oberoi also spoke about his relationship with co-star Huma Qureshi, who plays his sister Elizabeth.
"Huma and I have become buddies after spending so much time together. There was a lot of trust. We relied on each other a lot and had such fun shooting our scenes," he said.
He further lauded Yash, saying, "Boss is like a walking-talking industry of his own, building his own projects. He took Kannada cinema to another level, and Toxic benefited from his stardom."
Director-actor respect
Oberoi also praised director Mohandas
Oberoi also spoke highly of Mohandas, saying she treated him as an "equal to the bigger stars" in the film.
"Geetu is fantastic, she's done work like Liar's Dice and Moothon. I fell in love with her while shooting. I loved every second of it."
"She trusted me with Tony. I can't wait to be directed by her again," he added.