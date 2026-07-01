Akshay Oberoi is in talks for a new film

Akshay Oberoi to join another South film after 'Toxic'?

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:57 pm Jul 01, 202601:57 pm

What's the story

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is gearing up for his Kannada debut with the upcoming film Toxic, is reportedly in talks for yet another big-budget South Indian project. For the unversed, the actor is set to share screen space with Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Nayanthara in Geetu Mohandas's directorial. Now, according to a report by Variety India, he may star in an ambitious multilingual period action film next.