Akshay Oberoi to join another South film after 'Toxic'?
What's the story
Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is gearing up for his Kannada debut with the upcoming film Toxic, is reportedly in talks for yet another big-budget South Indian project. For the unversed, the actor is set to share screen space with Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Nayanthara in Geetu Mohandas's directorial. Now, according to a report by Variety India, he may star in an ambitious multilingual period action film next.
Film details
The upcoming project to start production soon
The upcoming film will go into pre-production by the end of July, with final filming set to start around September. Mounted on a grand scale, the film will bring together stars from multiple film industries. Meanwhile, Oberoi's upcoming movie, Toxic, is being billed as a global-scale Indian production with an emphasis on stylized action. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.
Career highlights
A look at his career
Oberoi stepped into Bollywood as a leading man with Isi Life Mein (2010), co-starring Sandeepa Dhar. Though the film failed to make an impact commercially, he later found critical acclaim with films like Laal Rang, Gurgaon, and Fighter. He has also starred in web shows such as Illegal and The Broken News.