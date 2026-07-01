'Toxic': Yash steals focus in the leading ladies' promo
What's the story
The promotional video for Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, titled Ladies & Ladies, was released on Wednesday. The clip focuses on the strong female ensemble and their complex characters in Geethu Mohandas's action drama. It features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi as the strong women of the film. Yet, it is leading man Yash who gets the biggest focus in the 1:41-minute clip.
Character introductions
Each female actor gets a dedicated segment in the promo
The video begins with an age-based disclaimer and an ominous voiceover that sets a dark tone. Each female actor is introduced in a retro-gothic setting, with their characters being highlighted. Nayanthara is seen riding a bike in an off-road setting, Advani appears to be performing alongside fire breathers, Sutaria embodies a femme fatale in an upscale bar, Vasanth draws a handgun on a vintage staircase, and Qureshi leads a faction while dressed in 1920s American attire.
Film details
About the film and its release date
Yash is present throughout the promo, but he gets the major meat toward the end, where he fights a group of women while delivering massy dialogues. There might be five heroines, but Yash is the lead. Toxic stars Yash in a dual role and has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It'll also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. It's produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations and is slated to hit theaters on August 26.