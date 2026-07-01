'Toxic': Yash steals focus in the leading ladies' promo 

Film details

About the film and its release date

Yash is present throughout the promo, but he gets the major meat toward the end, where he fights a group of women while delivering massy dialogues. There might be five heroines, but Yash is the lead. Toxic stars Yash in a dual role and has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It'll also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. It's produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations and is slated to hit theaters on August 26.