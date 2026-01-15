'Papa bade karze mein...': Akshay promises help to young fan

As the fan approached him, she was seen holding a white paper and pleading with Kumar, "Papa bahut bade karze mein hai, unko please bahar nikalo (My father is in a huge debt, please help him get out of it)." The actor responded positively to her heartfelt request and asked her to share her phone number with one of his team members.

Actor's appeal

Kumar's message to Mumbaikars and upcoming projects

After casting his vote, Kumar spoke to the media and urged Mumbaikars to use their "remote control" wisely. He said, "This is the day that the remote control lands in our hands. I appeal to all Mumbaikars to vote." On the work front, he will be seen next in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan with Saif Ali Khan. He also has Bhooth Bangla, Hera Pheri 3, and Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline.