Akshay, Vidya, and Anees Bazmee team up again for a comedy
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar is reuniting with Vidya Balan and director Anees Bazmee for a new comedy film—Anees Bazmee and Akshay Kumar are reuniting after 2011's "Thank You."
Filming is scheduled to start at Royal Gold Studios in Mumbai on January 20, 2026.
Why does this matter?
Bazmee and Akshay have delivered big laughs before with movies like "Welcome" and "Singh Is Kinng."
Bazmee has also praised Vidya's knack for comedy, saying he always saw her as the perfect fit for fun roles.
Plus, this marks another director collaboration for Akshay—he reunited with Subhash Kapoor ("Jolly LLB 3") and Priyadarshan ("Bhooth Bangla," "Haiwaan") recently.
If you love Bollywood comedies or just enjoy seeing your favorite stars team up again, this one's worth keeping an eye on.