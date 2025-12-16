Akshaye Khanna's 'Fa9la' dance in 'Dhurandhar' is everywhere right now
Akshaye Khanna's intense entry as a gangster in the film Dhurandhar has blown up online—all thanks to a short dance set to Fa9la by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi.
The scene's party vibe and unique music choice have inspired tons of fan edits and memes, making it one of those moments you just keep seeing on your feed.
What's special about 'Fa9la?'
Fa9la isn't your usual Bollywood pick—it mixes Arabic rap, Bahraini hip-hop, Khaliji rhythms, and Indian tabla.
Released last year by DJ Outlaw, the song is Bahraini slang for "a vibe."
It's already huge: over 12 million YouTube views, 2 billion TikTok hashtag views, and 14 million Spotify streams as of December 2025.
How did this collab happen?
The Dhurandhar team picked Fa9la for its fresh sound and cross-cultural vibes—Flipperachi originally made it as a Khaliji-Indian fusion for Bahrain's Indian community.
Now with the song trending in India, Flipperachi is even planning a visit and talking possible collabs with Badshah.