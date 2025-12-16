Akshaye Khanna's 'Fa9la' dance in 'Dhurandhar' is everywhere right now Entertainment Dec 16, 2025

Akshaye Khanna's intense entry as a gangster in the film Dhurandhar has blown up online—all thanks to a short dance set to Fa9la by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi.

The scene's party vibe and unique music choice have inspired tons of fan edits and memes, making it one of those moments you just keep seeing on your feed.