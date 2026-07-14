'Saiyaara' actor Alam Khan wraps up 'Party Animals' shoot
What's the story
Alam Khan, who gained recognition for his role in Mohit Suri's blockbuster film Saiyaara, has now completed shooting for his first lead role in the upcoming movie Party Animals. The film also stars Viraj Ghelani and Soundous Moufakhir. In an interview with Variety India, Khan expressed, "I feel nothing but gratitude." "Whether it was KV in Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, Kota Factory with TVF, directed by Raghav Subbu, Mahabharat...each project has shaped me in its own way."
Behind the scenes
'It's always special to be part of a team where...'
Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, a former assistant to Ali Abbas Zafar, Party Animals was a memorable experience for Khan.
He recalled a conversation with Chhabriya after filming, where the director expressed satisfaction with everyone's performance.
"It's always special to be part of a team where every actor is committed to the story," Khan said.
"I think that collective effort really reflects on screen."
Industry insights
'The collective laughter, silence, applause, and emotions...'
Khan shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate between theatrical releases and streaming platforms.
He said, "I think both theaters and streaming have their own place, but there's something truly magical about watching a film on the big screen with a live audience."
"The collective laughter, silence, applause, and emotions make cinema a shared experience."
"At the same time, streaming has made great stories more accessible to people everywhere."
OTT insights
Is the OTT space saturated?
Khan, who has had several releases on streaming platforms in recent years, acknowledged the increasing competition in the OTT space.
However, he doesn't see it as saturation.
"Good stories and honest performances will always find their audience, regardless of the platform," he said.
"As an actor, I see it as an exciting space because it continues to create opportunities for fresh voices."