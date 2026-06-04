'Alaskan Bush People' star Matt Brown's death ruled a suicide
What's the story
Matthew "Matt" Brown, a prominent figure in the reality show Alaskan Bush People, has been confirmed to have died by suicide. According to an autopsy report obtained by Page Six from the Okanogan County Coroner in Washington, Brown died by suicide from a single gunshot wound to the head. The report noted that "subsequent immersion" in a river and methamphetamine intoxication were contributing factors in his death. He was 42 years old.
Family statement
Brown's brother confirmed his death
Solomon Isaiah "Bear" Brown confirmed the news of his death on social media. Brown's brother stated that their family believed he had taken his own life due to his history of substance abuse and estrangement from the family. "They found a body in the river a few hours ago, and it was positively identified as being Matt," Bear said in his video.
Family reaction
Bear opened up about his brother's struggles
Bear added, "I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself, honestly. He struggled for a long time, as I've mentioned, and I worried he was going to end up, like, OD'd or something like that." "It does look as though it was self-inflicted," he continued. Their brother Noah was at the scene and helped pull Brown out of the water and provide a positive identification.
Family tribute
Family released a statement on May 31
On May 31, Bear and their brother Josh released a statement on behalf of the family. "It is with broken hearts that we share the loss of our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Matthew Brown," it read. The statement went on to describe Brown as "intelligent," "curious," and "creative." It also acknowledged his struggles with addiction and mental health challenges.
Personal struggles
'Like countless families facing similar circumstances...'
The family statement also revealed that Brown had spent many years battling serious mental health challenges and addiction. "Like countless families facing similar circumstances, we experienced periods of hope, recovery, setbacks, heartbreak, and reconciliation," it read. The statement further noted that their father, Billy Brown, never stopped believing in Brown's ability to heal and find peace. Billy passed away in 2021 at the age of 68.