Alcock set to play 'Supergirl' recalls dishwasher job at 18

Alcock played 'House of the Dragon'

Alcock looks back on those days with pride, saying she washed dishes "so proudly and so terribly."

After Upright, things took off when she played young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

Now she's leading DC's Supergirl alongside stars like Jason Momoa and Eve Ridley, plus she's got new projects coming up with Takashi Miike and Daina Oniunas-Pusic: definitely one to watch!