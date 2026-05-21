Alcock set to play 'Supergirl' recalls dishwasher job at 18
Entertainment
Milly Alcock, set to play Kara Zor-El in James Gunn's Supergirl (out June 2026), just shared how her acting journey started out pretty humble.
At 18, she was juggling roles on the Australian series Upright while working as a dishwasher in Sydney and living in her family's hot attic: she laughed that "I sound like a Roald Dahl character."
Alcock played 'House of the Dragon'
Alcock looks back on those days with pride, saying she washed dishes "so proudly and so terribly."
After Upright, things took off when she played young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon.
Now she's leading DC's Supergirl alongside stars like Jason Momoa and Eve Ridley, plus she's got new projects coming up with Takashi Miike and Daina Oniunas-Pusic: definitely one to watch!