Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form call it quits after 3 years

Hollywood actor Alexandra Daddario (39) and her husband, film producer Andrew Form (57), have decided to part ways after three years of marriage. A representative for the actor confirmed the news to People in a statement, saying, "Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage." The couple got married in June 2022 and welcomed their first baby in October 2024.

Statement 'They will continue to co-parent their child together' The statement added, "The decision was made with love and respect." "They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition." The couple shares a 15-month-old son, and Daddario is also stepmom to Form's two kids from his previous marriage to actor Jordana Brewster.

Relationship timeline When did Daddario-Form start dating? Daddario and Form first went public with their relationship in May 2021 when she posted a black-and-white photo of them on Instagram. The couple got engaged in December 2021. They tied the knot in New Orleans about six months later. The couple announced their first pregnancy together in July 2024 through Vogue. Daddario was "overjoyed" to be pregnant, but also opened up about a previous pregnancy loss. She said, "Well, I had been pregnant...I had loss."

