Alfred Hitchcock's 'The Lodger' turned into vertical microdrama 

Alfred Hitchcock's 1927 silent film The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog has been reimagined as a microdrama. The classic movie is now available in a vertical format on the microdrama app Tattle TV in the US. This adaptation is one of the first instances of a classic feature film being fully reframed for vertical, mobile-first consumption, reported Deadline.

Licensing issues 'The Lodger' unavailable in UK, EU due to IP restrictions Despite its availability in the US, The Lodger cannot be accessed via vertical video in the UK or EU due to intellectual property licensing restrictions. Tattle TV said, "By repurposing British classics like The Lodger, Tattle TV aims to introduce iconic cinema to a whole new generation of viewers, bridging the gap between film history and contemporary mobile audiences."

Film history 'The Lodger' marked Hitchcock's directorial breakthrough The Lodger was Hitchcock's first major film, establishing him as a serious director. The silent movie starred Marie Ault and Ivor Novello and followed a serial killer who targets young blonde women on Tuesday nights. Tattle TV co-founder Philip McGoldrick said, "Tattle TV is an early adopter of cutting-edge AI tools, allowing us to streamline our vertical-first workflow and bring classic and archival content to mobile audiences faster than ever."

