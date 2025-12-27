'Underutilized actor': Ali Abbas Zafar praises Salman's emotional depth

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar , who has directed Salman Khan in Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, recently called the superstar "underutilized" as an actor. He said that while many directors focus on action films with Khan, they often miss out on tapping into his emotional side. Zafar further praised the emotional depth Khan showed in Sultan and other films.

Director's perspective Zafar's praise for Khan's emotional range Speaking to Hindustan Times, Zafar said, "Salman sir, or bhai as I call him, is a gifted actor and very underutilized." "He has such a large persona because of which filmmakers don't tap into his emotional side, which is his core as a human being." He added that Khan's performances in Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat were proof of his emotional depth.

Emotional moments Zafar highlighted specific scenes from Khan's films Zafar said, "The kind of emotional depth he showed in that film was phenomenal." "Tiger Zinda Hai was a hostage drama that explored the charisma which his character, Tiger, holds, but also shows the character in a humane way." "Then there's the range that he showed in Bharat was from age 21 to 65." He added, "I'd like to mention the scene where he finds out Tabu is his sister; that was something else."