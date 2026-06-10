Ali and Gandhi officially divorced after 9 years of marriage
Entertainment
TV actors Hunar Ali and Mayank Gandhi are officially divorced after nine years of marriage. They first filed for divorce in September 2025.
Ali got the news while shooting for Rimjhim - Choti Umar Bada Safa, and it hit her hard. She broke down after reading her legal team's message during a break.
Ali's lawyer confirms court approval
Ali's lawyer, Rugved More, shared that the family court approved her petition and wrapped things up legally.
He explained that both parties worked through settlement details before finalizing everything, making sure the process ended smoothly for everyone involved.
Ali and Gandhi's TV credits
Hunar Ali is known for shows like Patiala Babes and Ek Boond Ishq, while Mayank Gandhi made his mark by winning MTV Splitsvilla seven and appearing in Kaala Teeka.