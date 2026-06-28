Ali Fazal explains why 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is 'national-level experiment'
What's the story
Ali Fazal, who is reprising his role as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur: The Movie, has called the film a "national-level experiment." Speaking to PTI, he said, "It's the first time in India that a show is being transformed into a film. It's a national-level experiment that we are doing. The story and the characters are all good." The movie will feature the return of several fan-favorite characters.
Role acceptance
How the role scared Fazal initially
Fazal, who was still finding his footing in Bollywood and had done a couple of Hollywood projects, revealed that many advised him against taking up the project. "I was scared at that time. I did not know what the format would be. It was the first time that the first few shows were being made (in India). The filmmakers were telling me what was I doing (by saying yes). They said, 'do films,'" he recalled.
Career perspective
How the show helped Fazal
Despite initial hesitation, Fazal saw the potential of the changing OTT landscape. "I felt a revolution was about to come. The way the script was written by Puneet Krishna, the world he has made of Mirzapur, it was really commendable," he said. He added that Mirzapur allowed him to explore his strengths as an actor. "Nobody could picture me as that character. It has been quite the journey," he reflected.
Series evolution
Film adaptation will see several characters return
Launched in 2018, Mirzapur became one of India's most popular streaming shows. The series was followed by two more seasons, both of which were critically acclaimed. The film adaptation will continue the story on a larger scale, with Fazal joined by Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi, who reprise their roles as Munna Tripathi and Kaleen Bhaiya, respectively. Jitendra Kumar will be seen as Bablu Pandit (originally played by Vikrant Massey in Season 1) while Ravi Kishan plays another pivotal character.
Ongoing projects
His other projects this year
While he awaits the release of Mirzapur: The Movie on September 4, Fazal is currently being lauded for his performance in the new series Raakh. The 1970s-set crime drama features him as a dedicated, sensitive police sub-inspector who is bogged down by the system in his quest to find the killers of two teens. He also has a special appearance in Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Preity Zinta.