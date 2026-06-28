Ali Fazal explains why 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is 'national-level experiment'

Role acceptance

How the role scared Fazal initially

Fazal, who was still finding his footing in Bollywood and had done a couple of Hollywood projects, revealed that many advised him against taking up the project. "I was scared at that time. I did not know what the format would be. It was the first time that the first few shows were being made (in India). The filmmakers were telling me what was I doing (by saying yes). They said, 'do films,'" he recalled.