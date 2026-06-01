'Raakh' trailer: Ali Fazal leads gripping murder mystery
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer for its upcoming investigative crime thriller series, Raakh. The show stars Sonali Bendre and Ali Fazal in lead roles, with Aamir Bashir playing a pivotal character. Set in late-1970s Delhi, the show revolves around the investigation of a shocking crime involving missing children. Raakh is inspired by the infamous Ranga-Billa case where two men were arrested and later hanged for raping and murdering two teenagers in Delhi. It will premiere on June 12.
Trailer breakdown
Trailer shows emotional toll on victims' families
The trailer of Raakh gives us a peek into a brutal and unimaginable crime that not only breaks the victims' families but also reveals the disturbing depths of violence and human depravity. Sub-inspector Jayprakash, played by Fazal, leads the investigation while coping with the emotional toll on victims' families. The series also stars Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles.
Behind-the-scenes
More about the show and its team
The show is directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, with Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket serving as the creators, writers, and co-directors. The dialogues have been penned by Ayush Trivedi. Speaking about his role, Fazal said he was drawn to the narrative because it goes beyond a conventional police investigation. Bendre said the emotional depth of the series attracted her and that it allowed her to explore new aspects of performance.