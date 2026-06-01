'Raakh' trailer: Ali Fazal leads gripping murder mystery 

The trailer of Raakh gives us a peek into a brutal and unimaginable crime that not only breaks the victims' families but also reveals the disturbing depths of violence and human depravity. Sub-inspector Jayprakash, played by Fazal, leads the investigation while coping with the emotional toll on victims' families. The series also stars Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles.

Behind-the-scenes

More about the show and its team

The show is directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, with Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket serving as the creators, writers, and co-directors. The dialogues have been penned by Ayush Trivedi. Speaking about his role, Fazal said he was drawn to the narrative because it goes beyond a conventional police investigation. Bendre said the emotional depth of the series attracted her and that it allowed her to explore new aspects of performance.