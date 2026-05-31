Ali Fazal clarifies 'Mirzapur' movie is not sequel to show
What's the story
The hit web series Mirzapur is set to make its cinematic debut with Mirzapur: The Movie on September 4. Actor Ali Fazal, who reprises his role as Guddu Pandit, recently spoke about how it caters to both die-hard fans and first-time viewers. "We have just finished the film; for the first time in India, a show is turning into a film, and the fun part is it's a standalone film, it's not a sequel," he said on Shekhar Tonite.
Film details
Film will see return of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu
He added, "The original cast from S01 is back, and it beautifully justifies itself. People who have not seen Mirzapur, it will work, and people who have seen it, the logic will fit." The film will see the return of key characters from the series, including Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu. Along with these familiar faces, the movie will also introduce new characters and storylines. Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner, Excel Entertainment.
Actor's perspective
Here's how Shweta Tripathi described the film
Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta in Mirzapur, also spoke about the film. She said it would deliver unmatched big-screen energy and completely redefine the Mirzapur experience for fans. "The film is going to be a lot of fun on the big screen. The boys have killed it," she told WION. "People watched the series individually on OTT, but now audiences will experience that world together in theaters, and that energy will be very exciting."