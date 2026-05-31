Ali Fazal clarifies 'Mirzapur' movie is not sequel to show

Film details

Film will see return of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu

He added, "The original cast from S01 is back, and it beautifully justifies itself. People who have not seen Mirzapur, it will work, and people who have seen it, the logic will fit." The film will see the return of key characters from the series, including Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu. Along with these familiar faces, the movie will also introduce new characters and storylines. Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner, Excel Entertainment.