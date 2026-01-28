Alia Bhatt calls 'Border 2' a 'beautiful film'
Alia Bhatt is loving the buzz around Border 2, calling it "such a beautiful film.. @anurag_singh_films what fabulous performances by the entire cast!!!!!"
She even shared the trailer on her Instagram Story, giving fans more reason to check it out.
The movie, which dropped earlier this month, features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh.
Varun Dhawan gets a special shoutout
Bhatt singled out Varun Dhawan for his acting, saying he "hit it out of the park" and poured his heart into every frame.
The film has been pulling in big crowds since its release at the start of the year.
Cast surprises fans and what 'Border 2' is about
The main cast surprised fans at Gaiety Galaxy theater—Ahan Shetty posted some behind-the-scenes moments and thanked everyone with a heartfelt "Dil se shukriya Film aur poori cast ko itna pyaar dene ke liye. Truly overwhelmed with gratitude. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."
As for the story: Border 2 is a war drama set during India's response to Pakistan's Operation Changez Khan in 1971.
You'll see action from all three forces—army, air force, and navy—with Deol leading as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler and Dhawan, Dosanjh, Shetty playing key military heroes.