Alia Bhatt greets BAFTAs audience in Hindi: 'Don't reach...'
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt kicked off her first-ever BAFTA Awards by greeting the crowd in Hindi: "Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezimein nahi hai," then joked in English, "Don't reach for the subtitles just yet."
Bhatt's take on cinema
Bhatt used her moment on stage to highlight how cinema connects everyone beyond language.
As she put it, "Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that is one we all speak fluently."
She presented the Best Film Not in the English Language award at London's Royal Festival Hall, where "Sentimental Value" took home the prize.
Her look and greeting went viral
Her Hindi greeting went viral, and her glamorous look was described as Marilyn Monroe-inspired.